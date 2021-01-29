FRI 01.29

What happens when the kindergarten assistant at an elite Manhattan prep school suddenly finds himself stuck doing the job of head of admissions? Safe to say, mayhem is likely to ensue. And since this Uptown Players production of Application Pending, the 2015 Broadway World Award for Best Off-Broadway Play stars the inimitable B.J. Cleveland playing all 44 characters, it’s also safe to say hilarity will ensue as well. Directed by Linda Leonard. Streaming from Jan. 29-Feb. 7. Viewing tickets are $20-$30,available online at UptownPlayers.org or by phone at 214-219-2718.

FRI 01.29

“But one thing that makes us feel special in and around Lubbock is the fact that we have just seen so many UFOs! I mean, if it’s not a big one, we don’t even pay attention!” That is definitely a story worth hearing, and who better to tell it than the iconic Jaston Williams. Williams plays nine different characters telling their own experiences of having seen the mysterious lights over Lubbock in 1951 in “I Saw The Lights,” a virtual theatrical event presented by The Paramount Theater in Austin. North Texans can watch the premiere of the new show via livestream at The Eisemann Center’s Hill Performance Hall. Streaming live at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Virtual event tickets are $25, available online at Tickets. AustinTheatre.org/events.

MON 02.01

Like just about every other event over the last 11 or so months, Dash for the Beads, the annual Mardi Gras-themed 5K that raises funds to help local schools promote healthy eating and physical activity for grade school children, has had to make some adjustments due to COVID-19. This year, the 5K Dash goes virtual, with registered runners either choosing to run their own route or to run the traditional Dash route through Kessler Park any time between Feb. 1-Feb. 14. And the 1-mile walk has been replaced by a live Parade-Walk and Costume Contest — masks required — to lead off the Go Oak Cliff Mardi Gras Parade on Feb. 14. For information or to register, visit DashForTheBeads.org.