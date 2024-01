Bill Lindsey, pictured, is one of the many entertainers who will be performing Saturday, Jan. 20,

at The Round-Up Saloon as part of Miss Tessy’s Day Drinking and Drag benefit for TGRA.

………………..

The Fort Worth Pup Weekend Imperial Pup and Handler

Contest on Saturday night, Jan. 20, at Halo highlights a full weekend of pup-centered events. See listings for details.