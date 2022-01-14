Patti Le Plae Safe returns to North Texas this weekend as guest host of Gaybingo as the Resource Center fundraiser returns after its nearly-two-year-long COVID-related hiatus. Head over to S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road, on Saturday night, Jan. 15, for your chance at $2,500 in cash and prizes. Of course, we all know that the omicron variant is making itself known around the gayborhood, so COVID safety protocols will be enforced: Everyone must wear a mask when not eating or drinking; hand sanitizer will be readily available, and capacity will be reduced to allow ample room for social distancing.

Tickets are $60 for VIP access, $45 for preferred seating and $35 for general admission. Check MyResourceCenter.org for ticket sales and information. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Laugh a little, laugh a lot

With everything going on these days, we could all use a good laugh, and Amphibian Stage, 120 S. Main St. in Fort Worth, has just the thing. Stand-up comedians Alana Johnston and Mo Welch are winding up their three-night-only comic residency at Amphibian Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15. So if you are looking for a lot of wit, some immersive art and a bit of nonsense, go check it out. Shows start at 8 p.m. each night; tickets are $25, available at ci.ovationtix.com

Space out with Neil

American astrophysicist, planetary scientist, author, science communicator and all-around interesting genius Neil deGrasse Tyson will be at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., on Sunday, Jan. 16, to explore the perennial mismatch between collective expectations of where we should be in space by now and the geopolitical, cultural, and economic realities that limit it. In other words, he’s going to talk about why Star Trek is still just a TV show and not reality. The conversation starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $49. Visit ATTPAC.org for info and tickets.

Certifiably LGBTQ

The Texas LGBTQ Chambers of Commerce holds the first statewide LGBTBE Roundtable Program of 2022 online on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., focusing primarily on fostering development, growth and sustainability among certified LGBTQ-owned businesses that are members of either the North Texas LGBT Chamber, the Austin LGBT Chamber, the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber or the San Antonio LGBT Chamber. For more information visit LGBTChamber.org.