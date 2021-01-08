SAT 01.09

Dallas Black Dance Theater presents DBDT: Encore!, a program of audience favorites featuring established and emerging choreographers using the Dallas landscape as its stage, with dancers filmed dancing in the East Quarter, Block House and at 2200 Main for the virtual event. Online at 7 p.m.; Tickets are $20 per household, available at DBDT.com.

SAT 01.09

Dallas Public Library’s Queer Reads Book Club will be discussing She of the Mountains, a novel by Canadian trans artist of color Vivek Shraya, at their next online meeting. The book is available on Hoopla (HooplaDigital.com) as an audiobook or an ebook. Registration is required. Online from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; register at DallasLibrary.LibraryMarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

SUN 01.10

David Taffet, Patti Fink and Lerone Landis, host Lambda Weekly, the longest-running LGBTQ talk show on the air anywhere, on Sunday afternoon. 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM and live-streaming at KNON.org.