The DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will hold a “Guardians of the Gayborhood” night Tuesday, Jan. 9, starting at 8 p.m. at Alexandre’s.

Kylee O’Hara Fatale hosts the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 watch party Friday, Jan. 5, at JR.’s Bar & Grill. See listings for details.