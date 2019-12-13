Friday 12.13

TITAS favorite MOMIX returns for one night only

This weekend, audiences can experience choreographer Moses Pendleton’s fantastical dance troupe MOMIX. This surreal company, now in its 38th season, highlights body manipulation with innovative use of props in unique and astonishing ways. MOMIX creates scenic choreography by utilizing athleticism and creative stage visuals all set to a score ranging from New Age to Vivaldi.

DEETS:

Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St. 8 p.m. ATTPAC.org.

Tuesday 12.17 – Sunday 12.22

Love sails in tropical tale

Winner of the 2018 Tony Award for best revival of a musical, Once on This Island follows peasant girl Ti Moune and her life situated on a Caribbean island. After island gods contact Ti Moune, she sets out to find the love interest she feels destined to be with. Sound at all familiar? Yeah, it’s basically The Little Mermaid with a tropical heart. From Texas-born gay director Michael Arden (Tony-nominated for the revival of Spring Awakening) and the choreographer of Jesus Christ Superstar Live, this show explores the nuances of social class while noting themes of love and community for a short run in the Dallas Arts District.

DEETS:

Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

Friday 12.20

‘Nutty Nutcracker’ leaps and lopes at Bass

Those weary of run-of-the-mill Christmas entertainment might enjoy this one-night-only show in Fort Worth: Texas Ballet Theater twists and turns Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic into sheer hilarity with The Nutty Nutcracker. While a comic twist, the production features beautiful ballet synched to an irreverent story. Follow Clara and her nutty friends through a winter wonderland adventure as they explore musings of current events and pop culture. (The more traditional version continues through December after this one-off lark.)

DEETS:

Bass Performance Hall,

525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. 8 p.m.

TexasBalletTheater.org.