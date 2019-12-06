Friday 12.06 – Saturday 12.07

The fur flies at Tony Moran dance party

Join superstar DJ Tony Moran for Furball XL, where the Grammy nominee will spin some of his Top 40 hits and No. 1 dance singles. For those bears who crave dancefloor madness, Moran might have the perfect set for your weekend. See him electrify Magnum in this show benefiting Dallas Hope Center’s LGBT young adult homeless shelter.

DEETS: Magnum Dallas, 1820 W. Mockingbird Lane. 9 p.m.– 2 a.m. $15 at the door.

Friday 12.06 – Sunday 12.22

Burlesque meets Christmas in a wacky ‘Nutcracker’

Lovers of irreverent stage comedy have a chance to catch A Bur-Less-Q Nutcracker!, a nutty tale surrounding the Christmas classic. Now in its 13th season, the Mark-Brian Sonna play tells about the women of a Louisiana Southern Baptist book club trying to stage Tchaikovsky’s holiday ballet, but getting desperate for performers after their entire cast contracts food poisoning. A raunchy troupe of burlesque dancers saves the show after their bus in route to New Orleans breaks down.

DEETS: Addison Conference and Theatre Centre, 15650 Addison Road.

Friday 12.06 – Sunday 12.22

Celebrate holiday magic with ‘Cirque Holidays’

WaterTower Theatre presents Cirque Holidays, a unique circus and theater collaboration with Lone Star Circus showcasing local and international talent in aerial acts, juggling skills, extreme hula-hooping and illusionary arts. This family-friendly showcase of big-tent entertainment features performers from across the globe executing gravity-defying tricks and amazing feats of the human body.

DEETS: Addison Theatre Centre, 15650 Addison Road. WaterTowerTheatre.org.