Tuesday 12.03 – Sunday 12.08

Epic tragedy ‘Miss Saigon’ choppers into Bass Hall

Despite being from the same team, Miss Saigon was never the runaway hit that Les Miserables was, but this modern updating of Madame Butterfly has enjoyed its own kind of success. Set in Vietnam during the U.S. involvement, it tracks an American soldier, the woman he loves and a devious manipulator called The Engineer as they endure hardship, tragedy and romance during wartime. It plays for one week at

Bass Hall.

DEETS: Bass Performance Hall,

525 Commerce St., Fort Worth.

BassHall.com.

Friday 11.29 – Sunday 12.29

TBT brings back Tchaikovsky’s timeless Christmas ballet

Texas Ballet Theater’s production of The Nutcracker is as much a seasonal tradition as DTC’s Christmas Carol or the Cowboys missing the playoffs. And just as traditionally, audiences in both Dallas and Fort Worth can see Clara cherish a toy brought to her by the peculiar Herr Drosselmeyer turn an ordinary Christmas Eve into a parade of colorful creatures, all set to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful music.

DEETS:

Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St.

Nov, 29–Dec. 8.

Bass Performance Hall,

535 Commerce St., Fort Worth.

Dec. 13–29. TexasBalletTheater.org.

Friday 12.06 – Sunday 12.15

Uptown Players jingles into the holidays with absolute ‘Nunsense’

The five zany nuns from playwright Dan Goggin’s Nunsense musicals are back together for a nutty TV Christmas special, but this time something’s amiss… well, really a-mister. Nuncrackers A-Men! adapts the silly sisters’ show into a dragtastic experience with all the women played by men. It’s the perfect spirit-lifting holiday show you’d expect from Uptown Players, which kicks off its 2019–20 season with sheer holy-arity of hymns and hims.

DEETS: Kalita Humphreys Theater,

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. $30–$45.

UptownPlayers.org.