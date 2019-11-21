Tuesday 11.26 – Sunday 12.08

‘Dear Evan’ examines teenage mental illness

Dallas Summer Musicals begins its 2019–20 season with Dear Evan Hansen, a story about a teen’s struggle to improve his self-esteem. At the suggestion of his therapist,

Evan Hansen writes a letter to himself describing the positive things he expects to happen during that day. But trouble brews after other eyes see the private letter, and a series of misunderstandings snowball. The musical, which won six Tony Awards including best musical and best score, dives into the turbulent waters of teen angst, addressing subjects such as depression, anxiety and youth suicide

DEETS:

Music Hall at Fair Park,

901 First Ave.

DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Friday 11.22 — Sunday 11.24

Falling slowly back in love with ‘Once’

The art house film Once, about a Dublin busker and an immigrant flower seller, was a surprise hit in 2007, even winning the Oscar for best song. But the stage musical did even better, taking eight Tonys including best musical. Set entirely in an Irish pub, it tracks the hesitant but charming relationship between the two and their friends, expressed through their dreams and music. It plays for one weekend only.

DEETS:

Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.

Friday 11.22 – Sunday 12.29

Celebrate the holiday season with ‘A Christmas Carol’

Charles Dickens’ timeless classic returns to North Texas, courtesy of the Dallas Theater Center (as always). The crotchety loner Ebenezer Scrooge (Brandon Potter) loathes Christmas and kindness toward others. But with help from three unworldly spirits — each giving him a glimpse of his life past, future and present — Scrooge might realize the error of his ways in time to to save him and Tiny Tim from a terrible fate. A cherished Dallas tradition, this production was adapted by Kevin Moriarty and directed by Joel Ferrell.

DEETS:

Wyly Theatre,

2400 Flora St.

DallasTheaterCenter.org.