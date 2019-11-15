Friday 11.15 – Saturday 11.16

Celebrate fall with Harvest

Bruce Wood Dance brings a new captivating production to Dallas featuring two world premiers… as well as a revival of one of the late choreographer’s best pieces. Harvest will showcase artistic director Joy Bollinger’s In My Your Head and a newly commissioned work from Bryan Arias called Live, Love, Laugh, pictured. And Wood’s nationally renowned dance Follow Me, dedicated to soldiers of the armed forces, is a stunning capstone to Veteran’s Day week.

DEETS:

Moody Performance Hall,

2520 Flora St. 8 p.m.

BruceWoodDance.org.

Sunday 11.17

Honey Pot returns for bears, beers and more

A live music and arts festival — as well as a way to fellowship with other bearish guys — Honey Pot is back for its sixth annual incarnation. Acclaimed musician Joseph Veazie is back with his two-piece electric band, and there will be vendors from around the community, including Ts from Money and the Bee, leather from Johnny Martinez and sweets from Wolf City Fudge. And admission is, as always, free.

DEETS:

Round-Up Saloon,

3912 Cedar Springs Road.

3–7 p.m. (show at 4 p.m.).

Thursday 11.21 – Sunday 12.15

Catch Kitchen Dog’s new Latinx-centric take on Strindberg

Kitchen Dog Theater presents Queen of Basel, a new play spun from Hilary Bettis, who’s best known for her work on FX’s The Americans. Her story follows hotel heiress Julie as she mingles through a party her mogul father throws during Miami’s Art Basel week. For Queen of Basel, Bettis weaves themes of the Latinx community into a mix of power, race and class in a contemporary take on August Strindberg’s Miss Julie.

DEETS:

Trinity River Arts Center,

2600 N. Stemmons Freeway, Ste. 180.

KitchenDogTheater.org.