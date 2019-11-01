Monday 11.04

Pop star crystal clear for tour takeoff

In 2008, singer-songwriter Kim Petras shook social parameters after she became one of the youngest Germans to receive gender assignment surgery at age 16. In 2019, the pop princess tipped into mainstream success with her 12-track debut album Clarity, which launched her biggest tour so far, set just weeks after the release of her sophomore album Turn Off the Light – released last month. Come see Petras electrify fans at Dallas’ House of Blues.

DEETS: House of Blues,

2200 N Lamar St. Show 8 p.m.

LiveNation.com.

Friday 11.08 – Saturday 11.09

Canadian repertoire contorts into TITAS season

One of Vancouver’s most celebrated dance companies, Ballet British Colombia brings an enthralling repertoire to Dallas. This highlight of human ability clashes dynamics with sophistication in one breathtaking performance. Contemporary dance enthusiasts shouldn’t hesitate to catch this sensational act nestled in TITAS/ Dance Unbound’s fall lineup.

DEETS: Moody Performance Hall,

2520 Flora St. Shows 8 p.m.

ATTPAC.org.

Tuesday 11.05 – Sunday 11.17

‘Cats’ claws back to Dallas

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s singing jellicles are back for more moonlit memories. A Tony-winning hallmark of Broadway, Cats combines elegant artistry with elaborate costumery, set to one of the most enchanting scores to hit the big stage. Webber tied his music to T.S. Eliot’s magical story about a tribe of felines celebrating life and beyond. And now North Texans can see this spellbinding performance once again close to home.

DEETS: Music Hall at Fair Park,

909 1st Ave.

DallasSummerMusicals.org