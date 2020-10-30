10.31

Concert on the Green

(above)You can catch Fort Worth musical artist Abraham Alexander either in person or streaming online when The Arts Community Alliance presents Concert on the Green, featuring Alexander along with special guest Misa Hylton of MCM and a special performance by The Grays. Livestream tickets are $25; in-person tickets start at $72. The concert starts at 8 p.m. at Annette Strauss Square a the AT&T Performing Arts Center. For tickets and information visit TACA-Arts.org.

11.01

Caravan of the dead

Cara Mia Theatre, in partnership with LULAC, celebrates the Day of the Dead with a car caravan, a protest and a vigil for Texas Latinos who have died of COVID-19 on Sunday, Nov. 1. The caravan begins at 2 p.m. at Guadalupe Cathedral, followed by the rally at 3 p.m.

at Dallas City Hall Plaza. Protesters are required to wear masks and socially distance.

Visit CaraMiaTheatre.org for details.

10.30

Ghoulish good times

The annual Halloween Block Party on Cedar Springs has fallen victim to COVID-19 this year, but don’t fret. We’ve got your back! Head on over to DallasVoice.com, the Dallas Voice YouTube Channel and the Dallas Voice Facebook page for “Ghoul’s Night Out,” a virtual drag show hosted by Jenna Skyy and featuring some your favorite local ghouls, along with music from DJ Drew G that’s so good it’s scary. Streaming at 8 p.m.