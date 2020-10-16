10.17

Celebrate democracy with Kitchen Dog

(above) Kitchen Dog Theater presents “Get Up, Stand Up,” a “COVID safe and socially distanced” drive-in celebration of democracy, for the last three Saturdays in October — Oct, 17, 24 and 31 — and on Election Day, Nov. 3, in the parking lot behind the new KDT compound, 4774 Algiers St. Patrons will park and tune into live audio via their car stereos as the performances take place on a raised stage in front of them. The Oct. 17 concert includes a performance by former Voice of Pride champions Mi Diva Loca. Tickets are $30 per car/driver, plus $15 for each additional passenger. Or get a “Vote Dawg” pass to all four events for $100 per car/driver plus $40 per additional passenger.

Visit KitchenDogTheater.org for tickets and more info.

‘Wheel of Time’ open house

Cris Worley Fine Arts, 1845 Levee St., #110, is holding an open house from noon-4 p.m. for its current exhibit, Robert Lansden: Wheel of Time. The exhibit, featuring eight watercolor drawings embodying the infinite and cyclical nature of time, continues through Nov. 14. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visitors to the gallery are limited to 10 at one time. Appointments for the Open House are not required but are recommended. Call 214-745-1415 for information or to make an appointment.

Eat. Drink. Cowtown.

Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival presents a weeklong celebration of the Tarrant County culinary community from Oct. 19-25, to take the place of the annual Food and Wine Festival, which had to be postponed due to COVID-19. More than 35 food and beverage faves in Fort Worth are participating in the celebration, offering curbside or delivery specials, unique pairings and more. Visit fortworthfoodandwinefestival.com/events for more information and links to participating restaurants.