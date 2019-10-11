Friday 10.18 – Monday 10.28

Uptown celebrates Gay History Month with 2 shows

Uptown Players, the LGBTQ-focused theater company, brings new LGBTQ-centric programming as season-extras just in time for Gay History Month. First, actor/comedian Paul J. Williams splits sides in Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, a solo show that hilariously explores nuances of contemporary gay life. That will play in repertory with Cooties, pictured, a fast-paced sitcom-romcom which examines the uncomfortable situations regarding sex and love.

DEETS: Bryant Hall on the

Kalita Humphreys campus,

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

UptownPlayers.org.

Saturday 10.12

Leslie Jordan performs benefit at SMU

Emmy-winning comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, best known for his work on Will & Grace and Hearts Afire, is in town Saturday night to perform his new one-man show Overexposed! Before Jordan brings the funny, local standup comedian Brian Kennedy opens the night, then trans reality-TV star Cassandra Cass performs. This show benefits Legacy Counseling Center and Founders Cottage.

DEETS:

McFarlin Auditorium on the SMU campus,

6405 Boaz Lane.

Doors 7 p.m. Tickets from $35.

EventBrite.com.

Tuesday 10.15 – Sunday 11.10

‘Ann’ highlights the feminist legacy of the former Texas governor

Emmy-winning actress Holland Taylor wrote and initially starred in Ann, a solo play that pays homage to former Texas governor Ann Richards’ life and term in office. Libby Villari, who played the role in Austin, replaces previously-announced star Jayne Atkinson in this comic take on Richards, a unique character who stood strong for women.

DEETS:

Kalita Humphreys Theater,

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

DallasTheaterCenter.org.