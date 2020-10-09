10.12

‘My Red Hand, My Black Hand’

(above) Cara Mia Theatre and Soul Rep Theatre team up to bring back the Cafe Negro Arts Series with the regional premiere of Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize nominee Dael Orlandersmith’s My Red Hand, My Black Hand, an audio play in which a teenager describes the past, present and future of her parents’ cultures; her father’s “red” Tlingit and Lakota heritage and her mother’s “Black” heritage in rural Virginia. The play streams online Oct. 12-18, presented in partnership with Indigenous Direction and Weatherford College and featuring internationally-acclaimed recording artist N’Dambi. Tickets start at $10. For information and tickets visit SoulRep.org.

10.10

Turtle Creek Virtual Tour of Homes

Local personality Jocelyn White will host the 19th annual Turtle Creek Tour of Homes, which this year is a virtual tour of five luxurious homes located in the Turtle Creek Corridor, including 2555 N. Pearl (Regency Row # 4, The Ritz Carlton), 3505 Turtle Creek Blvd. (The Vendome), 3519 Turtle Creek Blvd. (The Claridge), The Bel Air (The Tree House) and 1999 McKinney Ave. (The Jewel Box). Tickets range from $40-$125. For tickets and information visit TurtleCreekAssociation.org.