Friday 10.04 – Sunday 10.27

Everyone’s favorite Transylvanian vamps it up at T3

To begin its 58th season, Theatre 3 presents a spooktacular world premiere for Halloween. The version of Dracula, written by local playwright Michael Federico, offers an original, feminist take on Bram Stoker’s horror classic. Told through the eyes of Dracula’s mistress Mina, this tale follows the undead count of Romanian folklore and his lover in the darkest, bloodiest pocket of Transylvania.

DEETS:

Theatre 3,

2800 Routh St.

Theatre3Dallas.com.

Friday 10.04 – Saturday 10.19

WingSpan presents Two by Beckett

WingSpan Theater Co. has always specialized on daring, feminist angles for theater and, for its 22nd season opener, is showcasing two thought-provoking one-act plays by Samuel

Beckett. First, Jennifer Kuenzer takes the stage in Footfalls, a story about an unseen mother’s will to help her lonely daughter endure life behind the door of a sickroom. Next, Susan Sargeant performs in Not I, a conceptual piece which follows a woman revealing vulnerable aspects of the human condition through her experience.

DEETS:

Bath House Cultural Center,

521 E. Lawther Drive.

WingSpanTheatre.com.

Friday 10.11

East burgers for a cause

DIFFA Dallas has come up with a variety of fun fundraisers, but one of the most enduring is Burgers & Burgundy, which takes a culinary spin to raise money for those affected by HIV/AIDS. A dozen renowned chefs, including celeb chef

John Tesar, will serve delectable sliders paired with wines for this year’s feather fete-themed event at Klyde Warren Park. Toss on your feather boa and grab some gourmet grub as DIFFA strolls into its 30th year fighting infectious disease across North Texas.

DEETS:

Klyde Warren Park,

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

6:30 p.m. $150.

DIFFADallas.org.