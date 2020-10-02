Thru Sunday 10.04

‘Pageant,’ revived and streamed

(above) Just like every arts organization in the days of the pandemic, Uptown Players has been forced to rethink, rework and redo to keep things going. And through Oct. 4, Uptown is reviving its 2014 production of Pageant, with six contestants — Miss Deep South, Miss West Coast, Miss Great Plains, Miss Bible Belt Miss Industrial Northeast and Miss Texas — competing in evening gown, talent, swim-wear and spokesmodel and, of course, questions for each finalist from The Beauty Crisis Hotline. What could make this all even more entertaining, though? In classic Uptown style, each contestant is played by a man. The cast features Walter Lee, Ashton Shawver, Peter DiCesare, Drew Kelly, Micah Greene and Sergio Antonio Garcia as the contestants, and B.J. Cleveland as pageant host Frankie Cavalier.

Visit UptownPlayers.org for more information and to purchase tickets, which start at $20.

Tuesday 10.06

Dance, unbound and virtual

TITAS/Dance Unbound is venturing into the virtual world with a new fundraising effort, Virtually TITAS, featuring all seven companies of the 2020-21 TITAS season. While the pandemic has shut down plans to hold this as a live event in a theater, TITAS will still give dance fans a chance to enjoy excerpts of seven different works from Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Parsons Dance, Ballet Hispanic, Doug Varone and Dancers, Aspen, Santa Fe Ballet, Kyle Abraham’s A.I.M. and Alonzo King LINES Ballet. The one-hour presentation takes place online Tuesday, Oct. 6, beginning at 7 p.m. It is free to watch, but registration is required at attpac.org/on-sale/2020/virtually-titas/. Once you register, you will get an email with a link and a password to access the program. For more info call TITAS at 214-978-2891.