09.25 World premiere of ‘ROOTED’

(above) The AT&T Performing Arts Center presents the world premiere of B. Moore Dance’s production of ROOTED: envisage Dance Installations in its outdoor venue, Annette Strauss Square, marking the second live performance on the center’s Dallas Arts District campus since the pandemic hit. ROOTED, drawing inspiration from the repertoire created and curated by Bridget L. Moore, presents imaginative statement pieces building on the concepts of connectivity to re-imagine past works to reflect the present. The performance begins at 8 p.m.; all social distancing protocals will be enforced. Visit ATTPAC.org for tickets and information.

09.26 Rack Focus Round 10

A group of budding filmmakers have had three months to complete a project — from pitching their concept to industry pros to producing a film no more than 10 minutes long. And now it all comes to fruition when Dallas filmmaker — and Dvtv producer — Israel Luna hosts the red carpet premiere of Round 10 of his popular film competition, Rack Focus, on Saturday at Studio Movie Grill Spring Valley, 13933 N. Central Expressway. Doors open at 2 p.m., and the event will include screenings of seven independent films, each followed by a talk-back session with the cast and crew. The audience and a panel of judges vote on their favorites, and nine awards will be presented. Seating is limited, and all social distancing protocols will be enforced. Visit RackFocusDallas.com for details and tickets.