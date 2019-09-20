Thursday 09.26

Spend an evening with Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama spent eight years in the White House, but that hardly represents the sum total of her achievements. Last year, her memoir Becoming which jumped to the top of New York Times’ best-sellers list, sold more copies than any other book published in the U.S. that year. One of the most influential women of the 21st century, Mrs. Obama addressed childhood obesity, supported veterans and encouraged children and women to seek higher education during her time in the White House. She’s now touring the nation to reflect on her life and career, including a stop in Dallas this week. Thanks, Obamas!

DEETS:

Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.

Friday 09.20 – Sunday 09.22

Don’t cry for her, Dallas —‘Evita’ is a legend

Lyric Stage dedicates its 2019-20 season to the power and presence of women, and what better way to start than with with Evita, a riveting tale chronicling the life of former Argentine first lady Eva Peron. Catherine Carpenter Cox returns as Eva in this historical piece as she portrays one of the most powerful women in Latin America, who fought for women’s rights (and was terribly corrupt) until her death of cervical cancer at age 33.

DEETS:

Majestic Theatre,

1925 Elm St.

LyricStage.org.

Wednesday 09.24 – Sunday 10.06

‘Phantom,’ once again, haunts Bass Hall

The shadowy figure who manipulates a young singer returns to Cowtown to lurk about the Bass in out producer Cameron Mackintosh’s production of The Phantom of the Opera. This take on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s eerily romantic masterpiece features new spellbinding special effects, brilliant stage design and choreography, all set to the famous sullen score that epitomizes spooky organ music.

DEETS:

Bass Performance Hall,

525 Commerce St., Fort Worth.

BassHall.com.