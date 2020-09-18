Undermain launches its season virtually. (above) When a troupe of young actors gathers to present a play about African genocide, they have all the best intentions. But what do they really know about the complex politics of a foreign country? This acclaimed 2014 production of Jackie Sibblies Drury’s We Are Proud to Present a Presentation… gets its debut as a streamand officially opens Undermain Theatre’s 2020–21 season. Available through Oct. 4. $15. Undermain.com.

Live dance at Strauss Square. B. Moore Dance was launched just last year, but founder Bridget Moore has a lot of experience in the North Texas dance scene. The company’s latest effort — Rooted: Envisage Dance Installations — was conceived post-pandemic for the outdoor space of Strauss Square and designed with safety in mind for audiences. It is presented as part of the Elevator Project. Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. Sept. 25. 8 p.m. ATTPAC.org.

Pumpkin Village returns to Arboretum. As the temps begin to cool — by the way, notice the coronavirus didn’t burn off in April heat like someone promised? — Dallasites begin to venture out more away from pools and patios. And one of the best ways to do that is at the Dallas Arboretum, especially for the annual Pumpkin Village, a collection of more than 100,000 gourds of all shapes, sizes and colors. You can enjoy this year’s Art of the Pumpkin with pre-purchased tickets while observing social distancing until the day after Halloween. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Sept. 19–Nov. 1. DallasArboretum.org.