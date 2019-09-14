Friday 09.20

TITAS/Dance Unbound kicks off its new season

The acclaimed choreography by Ronald K. Brown returns to Dallas for another astonishing dance display. Ronald K. Brown/Evidence features beat-filled, soulful performances that dive into themes of community, ritual and collective experience. Those fascinated by mind-bending body movement should not miss this spectacular display.

DEETS:

Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St. 8 p.m.

ATTPAC.org.

Sunday 09.15

Let it all out at the park

Come have a fun day out in North Texas’ biggest theme park this weekend. Every year, Dallas Voice sponsors an outing (literally) at Six Flags celebrating a day for the LGBTQ community and inviting anyone to celebrate Pride in the park. New rides opened in the spring, including the world’s largest loop coaster El Diablo, a devilish 10-story tall ride featuring six inversions and more hangtime than the park’s other nerve-wracking coasters.

DEETS:

Six Flags Over Texas,

2201 E. Road to Six Flags,

Arlington. 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

SixFlags.com.

Saturday 09.21 – Sunday 10.20

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first masterpiece hip-hops into Dallas

From the creator of Hamilton, Dallas Theater Center presents In the Heights, a show about life in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, to kick off its 2019–20 season. This musical shows a New Yorker’s perspective on the city’s everyday culture clash using everything from freestyle rap to salsa numbers. Lin-Manuel Miranda won a Tony for In the Heights, and now, the Tony-winning regional theater DTC presents the acclaimed show in Dallas.

DEETS:

Wyly Theatre,

2400 Flora St.

DallasTheaterCenter.org.