Friday 09.20
TITAS/Dance Unbound kicks off its new season
The acclaimed choreography by Ronald K. Brown returns to Dallas for another astonishing dance display. Ronald K. Brown/Evidence features beat-filled, soulful performances that dive into themes of community, ritual and collective experience. Those fascinated by mind-bending body movement should not miss this spectacular display.
DEETS:
Winspear Opera House,
2403 Flora St. 8 p.m.
ATTPAC.org.
Sunday 09.15
Let it all out at the park
Come have a fun day out in North Texas’ biggest theme park this weekend. Every year, Dallas Voice sponsors an outing (literally) at Six Flags celebrating a day for the LGBTQ community and inviting anyone to celebrate Pride in the park. New rides opened in the spring, including the world’s largest loop coaster El Diablo, a devilish 10-story tall ride featuring six inversions and more hangtime than the park’s other nerve-wracking coasters.
DEETS:
Six Flags Over Texas,
2201 E. Road to Six Flags,
Arlington. 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
SixFlags.com.
Saturday 09.21 – Sunday 10.20
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first masterpiece hip-hops into Dallas
From the creator of Hamilton, Dallas Theater Center presents In the Heights, a show about life in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, to kick off its 2019–20 season. This musical shows a New Yorker’s perspective on the city’s everyday culture clash using everything from freestyle rap to salsa numbers. Lin-Manuel Miranda won a Tony for In the Heights, and now, the Tony-winning regional theater DTC presents the acclaimed show in Dallas.
DEETS:
Wyly Theatre,
2400 Flora St.
DallasTheaterCenter.org.