Live performance continues to make a comeback, as theater and dance figure out how to grow during the era of COVID. And eating out still has teeth!

Bruce Wood returns with dance from your car. (above) Bruce Wood Dance has continued to entertain during the pandemic by releasing video performances of past shows. But thanks to a bunch of creatives, the company is now back with a new, in-person work. Friday BWD will inaugurate the Tin Star Theater in Trinity Groves with Twilight at the Tin Star. An immersive in-the-round drive-in event, it will feature dancers performing site-specific choreography from Gregory Dolbashian and live music under the canopy of the TETRA, an illuminated structural art piece by Colin Hendee. Tin Star Theater, 2712 Beeville St. Aug. 28. Gates at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $20/vehicle (via Eventbrite or at the gate).

Stage West presents live drive-in theater. The last time we saw Stage West produce a show, it was a filmed version of its pre-corona live staging of The Children. The Fort Worth-based company is back on the boards… in a way. Stage West presents a live version of the dance-theater production of Prism Movement Theater’s socially-distanced piece Everything Will Be Fine, a title we can all benefit from hearing now. The piece deals with a woman dealing with an unthinkable loss and how she copes. The drive-in experience will take place in a Texas Wesleyan University parking lot, with audio piped in through your radio. Sept. 3-27, Thursdays–Sundays, 8:15 p.m. $40 per car. chttp://StageWest.org for details and exact location.

Restaurant Week kicks off. Many of us have braved the occasional restaurant sit-down experience in the last five months, but this may be the thing to get more of us out and about: The official launch of Restaurant Week… later than usual, and with new protocols, new options (lunches!) and a host of great restaurants. It officially runs from Aug. 31–Sept. 6, with preview weekend starting Friday and extended weeks through Sept. 27. Cost is $39. For reservations and lists of participating restaurants, visit DFWRestaurantWeek.com.