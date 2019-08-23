Friday 08.23

Singer-songwriter Steve Dorff to perform in Addison

WaterTower Theatre hosts IGNITE! a one-night only party featuring Emmy -and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Steve Dorff, who’s penned many songs for seemingly countless mainstream artists. The night will feature other musical performances by local musicians, singing works by famous artists such as Barbara Streisand, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton and The Carpenters.

DEETS: Addison Theatre Centre, 15650 Addison Road. at 8 p.m. $150. WaterTowerTheatre.org.

Friday 08.23 – Saturday 09.21

Pocket Sandwich Theatre serves up a ‘Tuna’ melt

From the creative wackiness of Joe Sears and Jaston Williams came the play that started it all: Greater Tuna, a hilarious play about the third smallest town in Texas. Two performers portray the citizens of Tuna in this satire on rural life — more than over 20 characters including men, women, children and even animals. It’s all twangy good fun.

DEETS: Pocket Sandwich Theatre, 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane. PocketSandwichTheatre.com.

Friday 08.23 – Monday 09.02

LEGO my ego, Perot!

From world-renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, The Art of the Brick lands at the Perot Museum. Sawaya made this stunning traveling exhibit exclusively out of LEGOS, with both original pieces and re-imagined works from famous artists, such as Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With a Pearl Earring, displayed. But hurry. This colorfully creative exhibit will only be up through the first Monday of September.

DEETS: Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St. PerotMuseum.org.