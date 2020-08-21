Thrift Studio finally returns. (above) Dwell with Dignity, the nonprofit that helps the disadvantaged live with sufficient furnishings, had to postpone its major annual fundraiser, Thrift Studio, earlier this spring because of you-know-why. But the event, in which designers of all kinds offer their sofas, art, rugs and more at deeply discounted prices, is finally going forward. It will kick off with a general admission preview party on Aug. 28, and continues its pop-up Mondays through Saturdays until Sept. 26. It’s a great way to get faboo decor and do your part to assist the community. The International on Turtle Creek, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., ste. 207, in the Design District. Mondays–Saturdays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (except Labor Day). ThriftStudio.com.

Dallas museums are all open (or about to be)! The pandemic has been torture for those of us who enjoy museums, but finally Dallas’ museums have opened or are scheduled to. As of now, you can visit the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center (pictured), the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum and the Museum of Geometric and MADI Art, with the African American Museum opening Sept. 8, the Crow Museum of Asian Art on Sept. 18, the Sixth Floor Museum opening mid-September and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science aiming for sometime in the fall. Start planning your return to civility.

OutFest brings L.A. gay film festival to Dallas (and the world). Film festivals continue to live online, which often means people outside the geography where a fest is usually based get a chance to experience their programming. That’s the case with the L.A.-based OutFest, the queer film festival established in 1982. This year, a single festival-wide pass is available for about $60, which grants you virtual access to more than 150 LGBTQ-themes features, documentaries and shorts. ($20 “bundle” passes are also available.) OutFest runs through Aug. 30. Sign up for passes and browse films at OutfestLA2020.com.