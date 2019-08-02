Wednesday 08.07 – Sunday 08.18

‘Fiddler’ comes close to the home we love

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his adaption of Joseph Stein’s famous tale about Jewish family life in Imperial Russia to Dallas Summer Musicals. First released over 50 years ago, Fiddler on the Roof is one of the longest-running and most acclaimed masterpieces of Broadway. Now Dallas audiences get a chance to witness stunning choreography set to a powerful story of preserving one’s heritage and cultural traditions.

DEETS:

Music Hall at Fair Park,

909 First Ave.

DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Friday 08.02 – Sunday 09.22

Collaborative showcases conceptual artwork in tandem with Keith Haring exhibit

Almost 30 years ago, beloved NYC-based pop artist Keith Haring died of AIDS-related complications. Now his graffiti-like artwork, which supported HIV and AIDS awareness in the ’80s, is featured in the Arlington Museum of Art, where Fort Worth Art Collective’s showcase Red – conceptual pieces colored red in solidarity with those living with HIV and AIDS – will coincide. Art enthusiasts should jump on this chance

to see both Red and Keith Haring: Against All Odds in the same place.

DEETS:

Lower Gallery at Arlington Museum of Art,

201 W. Main St., Arlington.

ArlingtonMuseum.org.

Sunday 08.04

Comedy drag brunch returns to Don’t Tell Supper Club

Get ready to have a fabulous brunch with one of Dallas’ favorite drag queens, Jenni P. The 2019 Dallas Pride Parade Grand Marshall will be joined by sidekick Krystal Summers to host another Not Your Mama’s Drag Brunch. And for $35, attendees can enjoy a sensational meal with an assortment of cocktails – accompanied with song and laughter.

DEETS:

Don’t Tell Supper Club,

2026 Commerce St. Seating at noon.

Tickets available at EventBrite.com.