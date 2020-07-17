We Are the Radical Monarchs. (above) In the context of Black Lives Matter, queer female activists of color aren’t uncommon… but tweens? This documentary, that debuted at South by Southwest in 2019, makes its way to TV screens nationwide this week, as the opening entry in the storied PBS series POV. Started by two adult women in San Francisco, The Radical Monarchs is a socially-conscious alternative to scouting… and entirely heartwarming. Debuts July 20 on KERA Channel 13 and PBS platforms.

NOTE: Performances have been canceled due to pandemic.

Lone Star. We all know that mingling (to an extent) is safer outside, so the Classics Theatre Project has gone alfresco with its latest production, which continues through this weekend. Lone Star is a modern classic of Texas masculine identity, as three cowbros bond over beer. The outdoor presentation, which opened last week, finishes its run this weekend outside the Magnolia Lounge in Fair Park. July 17–19. TheClassicsTheatreProject.com.

I Am My Own Wife. Charlotte von Mahlsdorf survived the Nazi regime while preserving antiques — a remarkable success story, considering she was also a trans woman when that was barely understood. But Charlotte was a complicated figure, full of contradictions, which Dallas native Doug Wright explored in his Pulitzer- and Tony-winning solo show. Originally on WaterTower Theatre’s schedule for an in-theater performance earlier this season, the performance (with local actor Bob Hess) has been filmed and prepared for streaming. Streaming through Aug. 2. $38. WaterTowerTheatre.org.