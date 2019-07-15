Sunday 07.14

Out jazzman Dave Koz rides to Fair Park on Summer Horns

If you read our interview last week with jazz saxophonist Dave Koz, you’d know that his Pride Month was especially meaningful to him. But just as meaningful to his audiences is his ability to blow a horn. The multiple Grammy nominee will be joined onstage of the Music Hall for his Summer Horns concert tour by fellow jazz musicians.

DEETS:

Fair Park Music Hall,

909 First Ave. 7 p.m.

Ticketmaster.com

Friday 07.19 –Friday 07.26

Asian Film Fest launches 18th year of cinema

We live in a much more multicultural society than we did even two decades ago, before the Asian Film Festival of Dallas first launched. Now the function the fest best serves — to expose audiences to diverse voices in cinema — is an easier sell. And the lineup of dramas, comedies, docs and short films from Korea, China, Japan and other Asian nations is sure to tickle the curiosity of film fans of all stripes. The Odd Family, pictured, kicks off the fest, followed by an opening night party on Thursday, but the screenings continue all week at the Angelika.

DEETS:

All screenings at the Angelika Film Center Mockingbird Station.

For complete schedule, visit AsianFilmDallas.com.

Saturday 07.13

Chaka Khan, Michael McDonald co-headline concert

Ever since “I’m Every Woman” scorched the pop and R&B charts, Chaka Khan has been one of our favorite divas. But while the so-called Queen of Funk has been making music since the 1970s, she’s still active, as with her new album Hello Happiness, which echoes classic-Chaka while the material experiments with her contemporary flavor. She will perform alongside former Doobie Brother Michael McDonald; Dallas-bred indie pop duo D and Chi opens the show.

DEETS:

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory,

300 W. Las Colinas Blvd.

LiveNation.com.