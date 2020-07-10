From a celebration of great music to human rights for the strangest among us to polyamory, a diverse slate of online options awaits you this week.

The True History of the Tragic Life and Triumphant Death of Julia Pastrana, the Ugliest Woman in the World. (above) This mouthful play — about a famous 19th century “circus freak” referred to as a “baboon lady” — is presented, when performed live in a theater, in total darkness. So what a useful way to mount theater during quarantine: Streaming a wholly auditory experience into your home (in an immersive way, if you wear headphones). This real-life cautionary tale that touches on human rights is timely, and Amphibian Stage Productions revives its acclaimed 2012 version in streamable form. July 16–30. $13. AmphibianStage.com.

Hershey Felder: Beethoven, Live from Florence. Dallas Summer Musicals hasn’t been able to present any live events since the lockdown… until this weekend. That’s when it will be one of a selection of U.S. arts organizations able to livestream this “play with music” from author-performer Hershey Felder, who brings the great composer and his music to life. Tickets are $55 per household (with 72 hours of re-stream privileges) and proceeds benefit DSM’s educational and outreach programs. July 12 at 7 p.m. DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Trigonometry. A London couple, trying to make ends meet and keep their large and pricy flat, takes in a roommate, and what starts as a space-sharing arrangement grows into a full-on throuple. All eight episodes of this BBC series about polyamory are now available for streaming on HBO Max.