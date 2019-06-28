Wednesday 07.03

Red, white and Kaboom!

With the 4th of July coming up, many of us cherish the traditions of spending a day mingling with loved ones, grilling hotdogs and downing boozy beverages. Then come nightfall, the day is capped when everyone’s favorite patriotic pyrotechnics light up dark sky with streams of color. Several spots in DFW will have displays this Thursday, but the behemoth of local fireworks shows is celebrated a day earlier. Since 1985, Addison’s Kaboom Town has attracted thousands who gather to enjoy its ginormous fireworks display. The event is free and will include food vendors, live music and an airshow. But try to arrive early — the space fills up fast.

DEETS:

Circle Park, 4950 Addison Circle Drive.

Gates at 4 p.m.,

fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

AddisonKaboomTown.com.

Wednesday 07.03 — Sunday 07.14

New play tackles modern take on birds and the bees

Audiences have a chance to see Cry Havoc Theater Company’s newest production, Sex Ed – a play that addresses society’s understanding of the birds and the bees and how the slogan rings in the minds of teenagers. Part of the Elevator Project Series, Sex Ed tackles subjects such as abstinence, consent and other issues facing teens in the evolving world of the post-MeToo era.

DEETS:

Hamon Hall inside the Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.

Friday 06.28

CineWilde screens remastered vogue doc ‘Paris Is Burning’

The 1990 documentary Paris is Burning captured Harlem’s ballroom culture, emphasizing the era’s hidden drag and vogue scenes. If you’re unfamiliar with the term “throwing shade,” this film highlights a slice of New York City’s underbelly, where mostly closeted gay black men secretly expressed their femininity. After two years out of print, director Jennie Livingston’s iconic film is now available in a digitally remastered version. The film that inspired shows such as Pose and RuPaul’s Drag Race, will screen for Pride Month as part of CinéWilde’s LGBTQ film series.

DEETS:

Texas Theatre,

231 W. Jefferson Blvd. 9 p.m.

TheTexasTheatre.com.