For our final official installment of Pride TV: Best Bets Edition (don’t worry, there is plenty more streamable content we’ll be covering in the future), we celebrate an actual Pride party here at Dallas Voice, embrace sexual freedom and sing along with Sondheim.

Dallas Pride Party Online. (above) Dallas Pride has undergone so many changes in recent years, from moving away from September, away from the gayborhood, away from June and eventually away from an in-person celebration. But while Dallas Pride will still be holding a virtual event in July, Dallas Voice is producing its own internet-based party on Sunday, with performances and appearances by Lisa Lampanelli, Shangela, Pepper Mashay, The Kinsey Sicks and Leslie Jordan, pictured. Don’t miss out! Available at DallasVoice.com on June 28 at 2 p.m.

Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration. Although it debuted more than two months ago, this tribute to the greatest musical theater composer of all time is still streaming for free online, and it’s an ideal way to cap off your Pride Month viewing. A social-distanced concert of tons of Stephen Sondheim showtunes from Broadway and not-quite-B’way singers (including a sassy Randy Rainbow, pictured, who has been doing this shit at home for years), it’s a joyous tour of musical theater in the 20th century by people who live it in honor of the man who created it. Available on YouTube.

Submission Possible. This docuseries about the world of kink was set to be six episodes long … which it still will be, although the pandemic has delayed completion of all but the first episode until 2021. But in that one episode, we follow “Queen of Kink” Madison Young, who interviews folks about such taboo topics as sex magic, spectrophilia, masturbation rituals and more. Available on Revry.