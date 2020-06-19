Two bingeable series drop this week, and the latest documentary about one of the most evil men in American politics (and he was gay!), will keep us glued to our screens for the next several days.

The Politician. (above) At the end of Season 1 of this Ryan Murphy subversive comedy, ambitious teenager Payton (Ben Platt) had moved to NYC and decided to run for state senate against a popular incumbent, who herself has eyes on the vice presidency… and is secretly part of a throuple. Sexual politics are as much a part of the title as power-grabbing, and when Murphy is involved, you never know what direction it might head in. Add in queer icons Judith Light and Bette Midler, and you’re primed for campy delight. The entire second season has just been released for bingeable consumption. Available on Netflix.

Love, Victor. One of Hulu’s newest originals is an adaptation of sorts of the queer teen coming-out feature Love, Simon. Victor is a closeted Hispanic kid in a new town navigating his gay identity within the constraints of his peers, family and culture. All 10 episodes have just dropped. Available on Hulu.

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn. Perhaps because he was a mentor to Donald Trump, Roy Cohn — the unethical lawyer and red-baiter who rallied against gay people while he was secretly trawling sex clubs (he died of complications from AIDS in 1986) — has been in the news again lately: To last year’s documentary Where’s My Roy Cohn? You can add this one, directed by Ivy Meeropol, granddaughter of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, whose executions Cohn maneuvered. Wow. Available on HBO.