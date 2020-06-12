Coronavirus can stall our celebrations, but not stifle them. From live local dance to Pride at the fair to a concert in New York City, you can get your fill of gay fun.

Bruce Wood Dance: 10 Years, Distance Unites. (above) Bruce Wood Dance would normally be staging its summer showcase around now, but coronavirus derailed live performances of its 10th anniversary season. But you can still enjoy the beautiful work of this group online — and for free. Friday–Sunday, BWD will feature recordings of live performances of works by Kimi Nikaidoh, Katarzyna Skarpetowska, Bryan Arias and the late founder, including the company’s 2018 appearance at Jacob’s Pillow. Schedule and links at BruceWoodDance.org.

Out at the Fair Livestream. Out at the Fair, a series of family-friendly Pride celebrations of the state and county fair industry, has been affected by COVID-19, with most of the fairs postponed until 2021… including what was to be the 10th anniversary event in San Diego. (Still no word on whether the Texas State Fair will be back in the fall.) The group livestreamed a Pride event last weekend with performances by Ben De La Creme, Debbie Gibson, David Hernandez (pictured) and more, and you can replay the showcase online and bring a little fair, gay fun to your home for free. Available at OutAtTheFair.com/live.

Ben Platt: Live From Radio City Music Hall. As anyone who has seen the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and the Netflix series The Politician (which will soon be back for season 2; more on that next week) can attest, Ben Platt is a gifted singer of amazing passion. How amazing? Check out his concert video, recorded pre-pandemic at Radio City Music Hall, and prepare to be wowed. Available on Netflix.