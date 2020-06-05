Pride Month is officially here, and in addition to the launch of the new ballroom competition series Legendary (see story on Page 22), there are many other streamable shows to get you in the mindset for loving being gay.

Queer Eye. (above) The reboot of the makeover show — which in its second incarnation has proven to be a moving profile of self-worth — is back for its fifth season in time to give Pride Month some fitting ambassadors of goodwill and compassion… with fashion and design thrown in for good measure. And you can catch up on all the older episodes you may have missed or just get in a good cry again. Available on Netflix.

We’re Here. The limited series of dragucation from RuPaul alumnae Shangela, Eureka and Bob the Drag Queen has just completed its run, but all episodes can be streamed on HBO’s platforms. Revel in small-town gays finding their inner goddesses with the help of seasoned professionals. Available on HBO.

Secret Love. Terry and Pat were a couple for decades, sharing a house and a life … although to the outside world they were “roommates” … “best friends.” When age catches up with both and they need to move, it becomes apparent they will have to confront their lavender secret among family. It’s a love story with a December setting. Available on Netflix.