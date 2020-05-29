Pride Month begins this week — coronavirus notwithstanding — and while parades and parties may have gone virtual, there’s still tons of online content to make you proud to be a gaymerican. Here are some programs to stream during June.

Out. (above)Pixar has its first gay leading character, at least the first openly gay lead —even if it is in a nine-minute short released directly on Disney+. In Out, a closeted gay man struggles to tell his busybody parents that he has a boyfriend, so a little rainbow magic makes his dog help him through it. I dare you not to cry in the closing moments. Available on Disney+.

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas. The queermedian — whose 2018 standup special Nanette was an evolution in damage-comedy, part jokes, part TEDTalk — delves into new territory with more humor but her same feminist mindset for this new special, which premiered earlier this week. It’s funny and political and very humanistic — a perfect kick-off to Pride. Available on Netflix.

I Am Divine. After 20 years as a cult icon in outrageous drag roles in the films of John Waters, Glenn Milstead, aka zaftig camp queen Divine, finally hit the mainstream with the hit film Hairspray; 10 days later, his success would be cut short when he died of a heart attack in bed. This documentary of the groundbreaking disco singer, actor and filth-monger pays fitting tribute to Divine’s influence and life. Available on Netflix.