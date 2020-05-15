Worst.of.grindr. This compilation of (seemingly) actual posts from Grindr users turns bitter or sexy text messages into droll take-downs by clever queens

Thelesliejordan. The Emmy-winning actor and impish bon vivant has turned his homespun posts during lockdown into the can’t-miss personal journaling of the sassy, gossipy internet.

c. This sexy couple chronicle their life together in bedroom and travel pix, always putting their well-toned bodies in the mix. It’s FOMO gone insane.

Therealtarzann. Imagine a real-life adventurer who tracks his escapades with rhinos, gators, snakes, dogs and other wildlife with exotic brio. Then add a killer smile and an enviable physique. It’s naturcational and as steamy as the rainforest.

Spaceprincejulio. SNL writer and waifish comedian Julio Torres’ twisted mind manages to turn the mundane into the hilarious, such as his series of videos of “hand acting” and impersonations of the elements.