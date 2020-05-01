Come out, come out wherever you are! As a community, we always encourage people to come out of the closet whenever it makes sense for them. And with the weather turning nice, we all want to come out… of our homes, to socialize. But as the shelter-in-place policy continues to flatten the curve and thwart those efforts, here are some movies and TV shows you can look for that celebrate being “out” … even if only in their titles.

Outbreak. (above) This cheesy thriller from 25 years ago was never great cinema, but it was more-or-less fun popcorn entertainment about a virus that makes its way to the U.S., while the government both strives to contain it and cover up America’s hand in creating it. The graphic where they predict the spread if action isn’t taken quickly may look all-too-familiar, but there is an upside to seeing a vaccine take care of everything for us.

Get Out. The title alone sounds encouraging during a lockdown, although let’s face it: It’s as hard for us to get out (out of the house, out of this predicament) as it is for the hero being scammed by sinister white folks with a misguided sense of racial integration. Serious filmmaking (it won an Oscar for its screenplay) with the patina of horror … well, that sounds almost like the daily White House briefing.

Outlaw King. Chris Pine stars as 14th century revolutionary Robert the Bruce, the Scotsman who led an uprising against the repressive British crown. There’s a touch of historical hokum, but it’s an exciting swashbuckler in its way, and there’s even some male full frontal. And if you gotta shelter in place, might as well have that going for ya.