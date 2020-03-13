Saturday 03.14

Masked queer recording artist Orville Peck returns to Dallas

Orville Peck has had a banner year, what with the release of his hit country album Pony, his nonstop touring and especially all the buzz about his fringed Stetson that covers his face. But the out Canadian singer isn’t done yet. His The Road to Luck Tour contines, with another stop into 2020. He stops off again in North Texas (he was here last October) for a set at Canton Hall on Saturday. Yee haw!

DEETS:

Canton Hall,

2727 Canton St. 8 p.m.

CantonHall.com.

Friday 03.20 – Sunday 01.31

Massive new DMA exhibition ‘For a Dreamer of Houses’ explores art and the spaces we occupy

Inspired by philosopher Gaston Bachelard’s influential treatise The Poetics of Space, as well as recent acquisitions to its permanent collection, DMA contemporary art curator Katherine Brodbeck has assembled a new exhibition of 54 works from 35 artists entitled For a Dreamer of Houses. The large-scale collection of works, all evocative of our physical and psychological interaction with personal space, is a dazzling display that will be up through January 2021.

DEETS:

Barrel Vault and Quadrant Galleries of the Dallas Museum of Art,

1717 Harwood St.

$9 special admission fee. Through Jan. 31, 2021.

DallasMuseumOfArt.org.

Friday 03.20 – Sunday 03.22

Carole King musical ‘Beautiful’ stops in Bass Hall for one weekend only

You know you have a solid score for a musical when almost all the songs were written or co-written by Carole King, she of “Natural Woman”/“The Locomotion”/“You’ve Got a Friend”/countless more fame. The Tony Award-winning musical Beautiful superbly showcases her music, as well as her life’s story. It returns to North Texas for one weekend only, with five performances.

DEETS:

Bass Performance Hall,

525 Commerce St., Fort Worth.

BassHall.com.