Tuesday 03.10 – Sunday 03.22

‘Come From Away’ finds humanity in the wake of tragedy

We’ve welcomed musicals about dancing cats, singing locomotives and blasphemous Mormons, yet Come From Away deals with one of the unlikeliest topics for a Broadway musical: The aftermath of 9/11. Following the terrorist attacks, 38 passenger planes were diverted to a small Newfoundland town, and suddenly 7,000 strangers were forced to deal with their surprised hosts and the fallout of a tragedy of huge proportions. Three years after its Broadway debut, Come From Away makes its regional debut in this national tour of the heartwarming story of strength and resilience.

DEETS:

Fair Park Music Hall,

901 First Ave.

DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Friday 03.06 – Sunday 03.08

Fort Worth antiques show returns with an endless lineup of vintage decor

After 57 years, the Fort Worth Show of Antiques, Art and Jewelry is as storied as many of the furnishings, sculptures, paintings, brooches and other collectibles that it has showcased over the decade. This weekend, it unofficially kicks off festival season in North Texas with everything from art glass to mid-century modern furniture and almost anything else you can find. The $10 admission even gets you into all three days of the expo.

DEETS:

Will Rogers Memorial Center,

3400 Burnett-Tandy Drive, Fort Worth.

Opens daily at 10 a.m. $10.

FortWorthShow.com.

Wednesday 03.11

Drag Racer Trixie Mattel sings and laughs in a live concert performance

Trixie Mattel is more than just the winner of the third incarnation of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: She’s also a comedian, author, singer-songwriter and who-knows-what-else. The multi-hyphenate entertainer returns to North Texas in support of her new album of catchy retro pop music but also showing off her dazzling drag skills for a one-night-only show.

DEETS:

The Bomb Factory,

2713 Canton St.

7 p.m. doors,

8 p.m. show.

AXS.com.