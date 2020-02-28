Saturday 02.29

Paula Poundstone ready to whip up laughs in Dallas

Since the ’80s, Paula Poundstone has toured regularly across the U.S., charming audiences with her improvisational approach to comedy, which landed her gigs on The Tonight Show and a series of HBO specials. She also became the first woman to perform stand up at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner … in its 73rd year. But many people might recognize her commentary on NPR’s Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me, which she frequents as a popular guest panelist. She brings her observational wit to the Winspear this weekend for one show only.

Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St. 8 p.m.

ATTPAC.org.

Thursday 03.05

Voices of Women serenade with another showcase

In celebration of Women’s History Month, more than 200 female vocalists from TWU, DISD and TWCD choirs unite in Travelin’ Voices, a multi-generational collaborative showcase. And along with choral performances, featured composer Moira Smiley leads award-winning acapella quintet VOCO through a harmonic combination of polyphonic folk songs and percussive movement.

Moody Performance Hall,

2520 Flora St.

7:30 p.m. $15-$45.

TWCD.org.

Saturday 02.29 – Sunday 03.08

Casa Manana opens a can of ‘Tuna’

The wacky inhabitants of Tuna, “the third smallest town in Texas,” bring their hilarity to Sin City in Tuna Does Vegas, the so-called “fourth play in the trilogy.” After an odd-ball conservative radio host announces his Las Vegas wedding on air, the entire town tags along. Actors Jonathan Beck Reed and David Coffee portray a variety of zany characters — every man, woman and child of the entire town, that is — in this comedy show, featuring a few showgirls and Elvis impersonators.

Casa Manana,

3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

CasaManana.org.