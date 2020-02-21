Friday 02.21 – Sunday 02.23

Out folk duo Indigo Girls jam again in Dallas

For more than three decades, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers — better known as Indigo Girls — have written and performed heartfelt songs while championing LGBTQ rights. With a new studio album set to drop later this spring, Amy and Emily continue their lifelong creative collaboration (they remain the only duo to garner Top 40 hits on the Billboard 200 chart each decade since the 1980s). For this show, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters teams up with Dallas Symphony Orchestra this weekend for three nights of folk-rock.

DEETS:

Meyerson Symphony Center,

2301 Flora St.

MyDSO.com.

Thursday 02.27 – Sunday 03.01

Creative collaboration revisits an American catastrophe

The Elevator Project’s first piece of 2020 launches with Dust Bowl, a show detailing the devastation caused by the infamous man-made environmental disaster of the 1930s. Verdigris Ensemble helps recapture a decade of droughts, insect infestations and famine that displaced families across the U.S. southern plains using text from newspaper articles, diaries and first-hand oral accounts. True stories from the people who struggled through this sullen period are retold through a mix of music, movement and multimedia. This show runs for three nights in Dallas before a final evening in Fort Worth.

DEETS:

Hamon Hall inside the Winspear,

2403 Flora St. 7:30 p.m.;

St. Stephen Presbyterian Church,

2700 McPherson Ave., Fort Worth. 7:30 p.m.

ATTPAC.org.

Friday 02.28 – Saturday 02.29

Last-minute TITAS festival highlights best of local dance

After travel restrictions cancelled the appearance by BeijingDance/LDTX, TITAS/ Dance Unbound replaced the opening on their calendar with its first-ever Festival of Dance, a collection of performances featuring the best of local dance companies. Four of the area’s most acclaimed dance troupes — Texas Ballet Theater, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Bruce Wood Dance and B. Moore Dance — will showcase a diverse display of choreography and mesmerizing movement in this prelude to TITAS’ larger festival scheduled for later this year. This surprise show gives audiences a chance to see some of the most talented local dancers move in one evening.

DEETS:

Moody Performance Hall,

2520 Flora St. 8 p.m.

ATTPAC.org.