Friday 02.07 – Sunday 02.16

‘Andi Boi’ takes on trans teens in school

As we profiled last week, Bruce Coleman’s new play Andi Boi highlights transgender teen life in today’s changing high school environment. When Andi arrives for the first day of school, his classmates wonder about this new male student. Dallas trans actor Zander Pryor portrays the title role in this world premiere dealing with issues of social acceptance, bullying and gender nonconformity. Presented by Dallas Children’s Theater.

DEETS:

Rosewood Center for Family Arts,

5938 Skillman St.

DCT.org.

Saturday 02.08

Country queen and ‘proud ally’ Miranda Lambert tumbles into town

After carving herself into one of country music’s most respected female vocalists, North Texas’ country sweetheart Miranda Lambert returns to Dallas for another night of twanged up energy. The singer-songwriter released her seventh studio album titled Wildcard last fall, and now Lambert brings new material across North America. Here’s a chance to see one of the area’s biggest homegrown country acts.

DEETS:

American Airlines Center,

2500 Victory Ave. 7 p.m.

Ticketmaster.com.

Thursday 02.13 – Sunday 03.08

Kitchen Dog presents Dallas debut of ‘Alabaster’

Part of a record-breaking 11-theater rolling world premiere, Audrey Cefaly’s Alabaster featuring an all-female cast addresses the healing of scars and power of women. This somber, but slightly comic, southern drama follows June, who loses nearly everyone except her talking pet goat Weezy after a tornado rips through her hometown in Northern Alabama. June struggles to heal after the disaster after a prominent photographer arrives to capture the devastating remains. Previously, Cefaly used her native Alabama as the setting for her award-winning 2018 LGBTQ drama The Gulf.

DEETS:

Trinity River Arts Center,

2600 N. Stemmons Freeway, ste. 180.

KitchenDogTheater.org.