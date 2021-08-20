Brad Pritchett and Terry Loftis, the 2021 Black Tie Dinner co-chairs, invite everyone to help them get revved up for this year’s dinner by attending the Black Tie Dinner Summer Social, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., at Park Place Motorcars: Mercedes-Benz Dallas, 6113 Lemmon Ave. Enjoy the crafted cocktails, light bites and plenty of entertainment — and be the first to hear some exclusive announcements in the lead-up to the 40th annual dinner set for Nov. 13 and presented by PNC Bank — all for only $25. Spirits are being donated by Titos Vodka and Times Ten Cellars, and all ticket sales go directly to Black Tie’s 2021 beneficiaries.

Party for a cause here

The legendary LifeWalk Green Team holds its 20th annual pool party benefitting LifeWalk on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 1-6 p.m. at 12613 Whispering Hills Drive. There will be drinks, food, fun — all for a $20 donation at the door — plus raffle tickets for fabulous prizes available for $10 each. Prism Health North Texas presents the 31st annual LifeWalk event, LifeWalk Marketpalooza and Bar Crawl, held in the heart of the Oak Lawn gayborhood. Visit Lifewalk.org/Event/LifeWalk for LifeWalk info or to donate, and visit the event page at Facebook.com/Events/261002465458683 for pool party info.

And party for a cause here, too

Team Metro, another long-time LifeWalk team, is firing up the grill on the expanded patio at the newly-remodeled Hidden Door on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 2-5 p.m. Stop by to feast on burgers, hot dogs and all that goes along with them, with proceeds benefitting Team Metro’s LifeWalk fundraising. Check out the event page at Facebook.com/Events/1193866951058004/ for cook-out info, and Lifewalk.org/Event/LifeWalk for LifeWalk info or to donate.

Drag your brunch here

Special K Productions’ Legs and Eggs Drag Brunch at the Lorenzo Hotel, 1011 S. Akard St., welcomes special guest Pangina Heals, co-host of Drag Race Thailand, on Sunday, Aug. 22, beginning at noon. Pinche Queen of Dragula fame hosts, with other special guests Rose Gold Blunt and Lana O’Hara, and music by DJ Magic. Pride Vodka sponsors. Tickets are $20-$100; make your reservatiopns now at 469-907-5759.

Hobnob with royalty here

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents The Royal Show, Sunday, Aug. 22, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at TMC, 3903 Cedar Springs Road. Larry Finch and Danielle Starr host. You can donate in cash in person at the show, and you donate digitally via CashApp at $dallascourt or Venmo @Dallas-Court. Visit DallasCourt.org or the event page at Facebook.com/Events/943946976392325/.