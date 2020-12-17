A private fund is now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the known whereabouts of James Alan White, a Dallas man missing since Oct. 22, according to Dallas police.

White’s husband reported him missing after White failed to return from an early morning workout at the LA Fitness gym at CityPlace. Video footage from security cameras shows him leaving the gym, and footage from a security camera at a gas station on Inwood shows him leaving the station, headed toward his home after filling up the Porsche Macan he was driving.

The Porsche White was driving was located on Oct. 29 in south Dallas, but there was no trace of White.

White is 5’11” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light gray tank top and dark gym shorts, and carrying a maroon-and-navy two-tone sling bag.

Anyone with information regarding White’s whereabouts or has information related to the case is being asked to contact Detective Eric Barnes at 214-283-4818 or eric.barnes@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #188623-2020.

— from staff reports