The AT&T Performing Arts Center has worked with small and emerging arts groups to provide space and support for their endeavors for the last five years, and the latest lineup has just been announced. Eight groups will have showcases spotlighted in 2020. Performances will take place in Hamon Hall (inside the Winspear), Studio Theatre (inside the Wyly) and even the main stage at the Wyly, the Potter Rose Theatre.

The season begins with Jake Nice presenting Slide By a new play by local actor-playwright Thomas Ward, set in the aftermath of the Columbine massacre. (Jan. 16–26, 2020, Studio.) The American Baroque Opera Co. will then present a new work comprised of rarely seen works from the Baroque era, entitled The Elements. (Feb. 13–15, Hamon.) The Veridgris Ensemble will stage an original work combining bluegrass, video projection and movement called Dust Bowl. (Feb. 27–29, Hamon.) Queer performance artist Brigham Mosley teams with frequent collaborator Janielle Kastner for a new play named Playwrights in the Newsroom. (Mach 5–15, Studio.)

The Elevator Project moves for the first time to the main hall of the Wyly for Memorias Flamencas, a dance performance from the group Flamenco Fever. (April 23–25, Wyly.) Next is a musical production themed around women finding solidarity and strength, called Try Me. It is presented by Das Blumelein Project. (May 21–23, Hamon.) Indique Dance Co. explores biases of all kinds in society with Satyam | Bias. (June 25–27, Hamon.) The season ends with a company that actually makes its debut this week, B. Moore Dance, pictured, with an ode to singer Donny Hathaway called The Neglected Heart of Soul. (July 16–18, Hamon.)

— Arnold Wayne Jones