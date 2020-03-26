A lot of are restaurants are offering curbside pickup and delivery meals (including alcohol! Yay!) during the lockdown, but Asian Mint is offering something slightly different: The option to make a version of their own recipes, so you can cook each meal-for-two over time (four meals are included in a pack). The Thai dishes (tum yum, dumplings, pad Thai) are customizable for vegans, or those with nut or gluten sensitivities, with options for desserts and add-ons. If you are a fan of Asian Mint like I am, this is an excellent opportunity to learn how to cook Asian dishes at home from chef Nikky Phinyawatana’s recipes.

Kits are $58 for four meals (serve 2 each). Delivery is free within a three-mile radius, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit supporting the restaurant industry workforce. You can order here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones