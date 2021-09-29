If you’re an artist or crafter — ort somebody who decided to try out some new arts or craft venture during the time of COVID and then decided it just wasn’t for you — there’s a good chance you’ve got a stash of supplies, half-finished projects, tools you don’t use any more and so on.

You hate to throw it out because it’s still good stuff. But at the same time, it’s just sitting there, taking up room.

CraftCycle Dallas, a new venture in Oak Cliff, provides a way to pass on that hoard of materials to people who can use it — teachers, students, artists, anyone! Inspired by the Creative Reuse movement, CraftCycle is accepting donated arts supplies and will be selling them at a pop-up event in partnership with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Oak Cliff. Proceeds from the event will go to UUCOC.

Donations are being accepted through Oct. 3. A contactless drop-off box is available outside the church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Donors who need other arrangements can contact craftcycledallas@gmail.com or visit CraftCycle Dallas on Facebook.

Sale items will include yarn, fabric, sewing notions, paints, crayons, books, craft kits, jewelry-making supplies, and many other items.

The event will be outdoors. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

The project was begun by Aline McKenzie, a writer/editor with a crowded craft room. Her niece volunteers for a creative-reuse store in San Antonio, and McKenzie wanted one in Dallas. So she decided to start one.

“My long-term plan is for Dallas to have a brick-and-mortar store, but until then, I hope a series of pop-up events will get things rolling,” she said.

— Tammye Nash