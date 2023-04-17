Arlington Museum of Art on March 30 broke the big news that the museum on June 3 will debut Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Collection, an exclusive exhibition this summer focusing on the evolution of the icon’s artistic expression.

Today museum officials announced that, in addition to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Collection, Arlington Museum of Art will present two companion exhibits this summer ‘exploring the vocal artistry, songwriting legacies, and cultural impact of women who broke through barriers throughout their music careers.”

Girl in a Country Song: Women of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Hometown Harmonies will debut exclusively at the Arlington Museum of Art from June 3-Sept. 24, in conjunction with the Taylor Swift exhibition.

Arlington Museum of Art President and CEO Chris Hightower said, “Great artists, regardless of their medium, stand the test of time because of their dedication to their craft. They never stop learning and never hold back. They influence the future because they take creative risks in spite of opposing forces.”

Curated by the Arlington Museum of Art in partnership with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Girl in a Country Song: Women of the Country Music Hall of Fame features intimate portraits of CMHOF inductees Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Tanya Tucker, LeAnn Rimes and others.

Many images in the collection were captured by award-winning celebrity photographer Raeanne Rubenstein. Two costumes from the Country Music Hall of Fame will also be on display, including a custom Manuel jacket worn by Rosanne Cash for her 2009 concert at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Hometown Harmonies, also curated by the AMA, celebrates contemporary female artists whose careers began on the stages of Arlington, including Kirstin Maldonado of Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix and Maren Morris, who has won multiple CMA, ACM and Grammy awards. The exhibition will include costumes and personal memorabilia.

Brent DeRaad, president and CEO of the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said, “Arlington has a reputation for having outstanding entertainment and live music venues. We have three stadiums that host the world’s biggest entertainers, along with smaller venues that feature a wide array of music and performing arts.

“The Arlington Museum of Art’s summer 2023 exhibit does an incredible job of celebrating artists who have graced our venues, including some of the superstars who literally got their starts on our stages.”

Drawn from Swift’s own private collection, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Collection features original costumes, photographs and concert videos drawn from her creative periods, or “eras.” Highlights of the exhibition are eight costumes worn by Swift from her record-breaking albums Midnights, folklore, Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

The presenting sponsor for the Taylor Swift exhibit is the HELP Center for LGBT Health and Wellness. Additional support for the entire Summer 2023 exhibit has been provided by the Arlington Cultural Tourism Council.

Admission to Girl in a Country Song: Women of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Hometown Harmonies will be included in the ticket to see Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Collection.” Tickets are on sale now, available only at the AMA Etix ticketing site. Admission is $15 for seniors 55 and older and youth ages 13-17, $20 for adults ages 18-54, free for children ages 2-12 and free for infants under age 2. Military personnel with valid ID can purchase tickets for $5, and groups over 10 get the $5 per person rate. Admission to these and all AMA exhibits is free for AMA members.

The Arlington Museum of Art is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays. Free city parking is available along West Main Street and at the 101 Center parking garage adjacent to the Downtown Library.

— Tammye Nash