The Allen Americans is planning Pride night, tentatively set for Jan. 2.

Don’t know the Allen Americans? They’re the NHL Minnesota Wild’s AA team that’s been playing in Allen for 10 years who won the league championship four years in a row. And this year they’re sending a record seven players to Minnesota Wild training camp.

So why don’t we know about this team? Very little marketing effort in the past.

But that’s changing with the upcoming season and a Hockey is for Everyone promotion is targeting the LGBT community to come and have some fun in Allen.

The team plays at the Allen Events Center at Stacy Road right off North Central Expressway.

Training camp for the Americans begins on Sept. 30 in Allen. The first game of the season is on Oct. 11 and is a home game against the Rapid City Rush.

More information about Pride night as plans are made.

The team’s schedule is here and ticket information is here.

— David Taffet, sportswriter