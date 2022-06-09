UPDATE: Time for the protest has changed from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

LGBTQ protesters will meet outside the gate of the Arboretum on Saturday, July 11 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. 10 a.m.-noon , according to organizer Steve Atkinson.

They are protesting employment discrimination that has been alleged in one lawsuit brought by a transgender woman and a recent EEOC complaint brought by a gay man. At least one other lawsuit is pending based on racial discrimination.

What else is going on at the Arboretum on Saturday? Pride in Bloom.

Activities celebrating Pride Month take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Advance tickets are required by going online to DallasArboretum.org.

Activities include a pop-up market in the main garden entry plaza. Scott Ayers will perform on the piano at noon in Jeanne’s Pavilion. At 2 p.m. is a performance by the Lake Highlands School of Music.

So a protest and a Pride celebration — and this is one of the most schizophrenic posts I’ve ever done. So what do I use as the photo? Pride in Bloom? Protesters? Oh, hell. I found some tulips.

— David Taffet