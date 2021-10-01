Actor Lee Walter gives Audrey a twist in T3’s ‘Little Shop’

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

While its building is under construction in the Quadrangle, Theatre Three has been making the rounds in Dallas with outdoor performances. Most recently, they “toured” The Music Man at three different spots in town, all outside.

They will be doing that again with the classic comedy musical Little Shop of Horrors, opening Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre and running right up through Halloween. [The opening was originally set for Tuesday, Oct. 5, but had to be postponed a day due to rain delays and a limited scheduling window at the venue.]

This production, directed by Joel Ferrell, features Lee Walter, who folks may know as Jada Pinkett Fox serving looks weekly at Woody’s and performing at monthly drag brunches. But Walter will be doing a whole different kind of drag for their role as Audrey, the female heroine of Little Shop.

Walter talked with Dallas Voice this week about their role in the show and the significance of being a non-binary, trans actor in a typically female-cast part. They also discussed dealing with makeup and allergies while performing outside (Hint: It’s not fun).Dallas Voice: Congratulations on the role of Audrey. How are you feeling as the opening nears? Lee Walter: I mean I’m really excited, but I was terrified at first. It is a pretty iconic role for women, and I know a lot of them wanted to play this role.

Was there more on your mind than usual with this show? The pressure of representing the trans community in theater is huge. I really have worked to do my best to please my community without losing myself.

How do you describe your approach to bring Audrey to life? That was also terrifying at first. When we started rehearsals, I went in playing her as one thing. Then I started thinking that I should maybe try to do my own version of her. That got me nervous, because then I worried people won’t like this version. It’s that thing actors do. Regardless, I’m excited to be a part of it.

You’re also working with an out director. Did that have any impact on coming to terms with your character choices? I love Joel Ferrell so much. He is very hands on; he wants you to ask questions to put forth the best character. He asked me from the get-go and wanted me to be completely involved, including her clothes and hair and makeup.

You were actually precast in this show. I did not audition. They were supposed to do Rocky Horror and I was cast as Frank-N-Furter. They just pulled me over to be Audrey, and I thought I was gonna be the plant.

You’re an actor whose job it is to play the role you’re cast in. You also identify as trans and nonbinary. With that, can you talk about how you will be playing Audrey? So, in the second rehearsal I asked Joel if I should play her as CIS woman, a drag queen or what. He asked how I would like to play her, and because I just came out, I decided to play her as trans. What’s interesting is that it adds a lot more depth to the character, particularly much of what she deals with in scenes with Orin the dentist.

Which is an interesting thought, being how abusive Orin is to Audrey. Yeah, it brings something more into that. But also, I tried hard not to make this character a caricature. It’s been really tough, but I do think I found my perfect Audrey.

How has coming out affected your acting? I’m discovering that now. I consider myself more a singer than an actor, but I think I’m more open to try things I haven’t, and it opens me up to making certain choices.

Where does gender fall for you in future auditions? If I felt like I could do it, then I’ll audition. I still want to do Coalhouse in Ragtime. I would love to play male and female roles, because it’s still gonna be me at the end of the day.

And you just doubled your options. Right? I love that!

What do you think you in this role says about local theater? Finally, it’s about time! It sends a message of change and positivity. This is a direction Dallas theater needs to go, and people seeing this will get people to believe in theater. There are definitely people of color or trans people who don’t feel represented, so this is a huge thing for the theater scene.

For more information or tickets, visit theatre3dallas.com.